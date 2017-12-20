Cardinals Improve To 7-1

Prior to the start of the season, New Bremen girls basketball coach Chris Burden said he did not know what kind of a team he had coming into the winter season with the success of the volleyball team forcing some girls to miss practice time.

Just shy of a month later, Burden has a good indiction of what kind of a team he has.

With wins against solid teams such as St. Henry (5-2) and Delphos Jefferson (5-2) the Cardinals added another impressive victory to their résumé with a 49-41 non-conference win against Fort Loramie on Tuesday.

Down the stretch in the fourth quarter, the Cardinals (7-1) missed just three free throws — 13-of-16 — and forced six turnovers, which led to four points to keep the Redskins (4-3) at bay.

Clinging to a 30-26 lead heading into the fourth quarter, the Cardinals jumped out to a 36-26 lead when Kelly Naylor opened the quarter with a steal and a two in transition. The junior scored again in the Redskins’ next possession when Naylor cleaned up a missed shot and turned it into another transition basket for a 34-26 lead in just 50 seconds into the fourth quarter.

After a turnover by each team, Abbi Theiman added a pair of free throws to complete New Bremen’s 6-0 run at the 6:44 mark of the fourth quarter.

From there, the Cardinals connected on 11-of-14 free throws to fend off Fort Loramie’s last-minute comeback as the Redskins trailed 44-39 with :55 seconds remaining after a Taylor Raterman 3-pointer moved it to a five-point game. However, the Cardinals knocked down five of their last six free throws to ice the game. Eleven of the Cardinals’ 19 fourth-quarter points came via the foul line and nearly half of the team’s point total were made up of free throws — 21-of-29 in the game.

