Cardinals Dethorne Defending State Champs

If you want to be the best, you have to beat the best.

And with that mindset, the New Bremen Cardinals are one win away from achieving a season-long goal.

With the regular season victory against Jackson Center not enough to quench their thrust, the Cardinals swept the two-time Division IV state champion Tigers, 25-18, 25-14, 25-19 in a regional semifinal on Thursday at Northmont High School.

The team that crushed their hopes for a state appearance last season in a regional final, the Cardinals not only got payback on Jackson Center on Thursday, but they beat a team that has gotten where New Bremen wants to be, to Columbus.

One more win on Saturday in a regional championship against Fort Loramie — who defeated Russia in four sets in Thursday’s early match — and it will be the Cardinals’ turn to vie for a state title.

Despite defeating the Tigers earlier this season at home in three sets to snap a four-game skid that dated back to 2014, nerves took over in the opening set on Thursday as the Cardinals tallied seven errors, allowing Jackson Center to stick around and take a slim 13-12 lead.

From there, New Bremen righted its ship, scoring the set’s next six points with Julia Goettemoeller serving. During the Cardinals’ 6-0 run, which gave them an 18-13 lead, it was the Tigers who committed errors, accounting for four of the Cardinals’ six points.

That advantage by the Cardinals gave them the breathing room they need to be the first to 25 as Jackson Center only came within as close as three points the rest of the opening set, which concluded with a Macy Puthoff kill.

Clinging to a 6-5 lead to open the second set, Paige Jones have the Cardinals their next three of their next four points with three consecutive kills at the net for a 10-5 lead and a Jackson Center timeout.

Jones gave the Cardinals the space they needed in the early going of the set and she helped New Bremen take a 2-0 set lead when she collected two more kills to give her seven in the set as part of a 7-1 Cardinals’ run, culminated by another Puthoff kill. Claire Pape also collected a pair of kills as well during that span.

Trailing 12-15 midway through the third set, New Bremen finished Jackson Center on a 13-4 run after some early trouble at the net.

Jones led the way with 28 Kills and 11 digs, while Goettemoeller produced eight kills and Rachel Kremer tallied six kills.

Blake Snider dished out 11 digs and Madison Pape collected 24 assists, while Abbi Thieman had 21 assists and 10 digs.

The Cardinals will play Fort Loramie in Saturday’s regional championship at 2 p.m. at Northmont High School.

New Bremen defeated the Redskins in four sets on Aug. 26 at Fort Loramie and come into Saturday’s match with a three-game win streak against the Redskins, including eliminating Fort Loramie in last season’s regional semifinal at Troy High School. The Cardinals are 3-0 against the last two Division IV state champions this season and hope to make it 4-0 after Saturday.