Cardinals Bolt Past Cavs Before Storms Hit

Softball

New Bremen 7, Lehman Catholic 0

Before the lightning arrived, the New Bremen Cardinals softball team brought their own spark to the diamond.

In a shorten 6 and one-third of an inning game, the Cardinals knocked out seven runs on Lehman Catholic pitcher Hailey Wick, while Sophie Fox was blowing batters away on an already breezy afternoon for a 7-0 non-conference victory on Monday.

Because the game was played past five innings, the match was a final and not suspended due to weather.

Fox led the charge on the circle in her six innings of work that saw her fan 12 out of the 21 batters she faced in 75 pitches, while allowing just one hit — but not until the sixth inning — as the senior had control.

In exchange for her dominance in the circle, her teammates picked her up at the plate.

Marissa Topp and Madysson Ritter — Fox’s courtesy runner — scored the first two runs of the game in the opening inning.

Topp reached on a hit batter — one of three from Wick on the evening — while Fox reached on a fielder’s choice. Senior Jenna Broerman knocked in a pair of runs with her single on the first pitch to give New Bremen a 2-0 lead.

In the meantime, Fox continued to cruise. The senior threw 14-first strikes and retired the side in order in four of the six innings she pitched — including striking out the side in the second frame — as she finished her evening fanning five of the final six batters she faced.

Broerman finished the night batting 1-for-2 with three RBIs, a walk and a sacrifice. Ritter recorded three runs scored and stole a base.

St. Marys vs Fort Recovery Suspended — No rescheduled date set.

Minster 12, Lima Central Catholic 0. Final/5.

Jenna Poeppelman recorded another win — in a complete-game effort — in another run-ruled affair as the Wildcats won their fifth straight game.

Baseball

Shawnee 6, New Bremen 0. Final/6

Minster 15, Covington 0. Final/5