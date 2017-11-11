The Cardinals Are Champs

They are not only the first New Bremen team to win a state title in volleyball, they are also the first team in Auglaize County to win a state title in volleyball.

Pretty cool.

In what seemed like three easy sets, with no nerves, no mistakes, the New Bremen Cardinals made quick work of fellow Division IV opponent St. Thomas Aquinas, 25-9, 25-18, 25-20 in Saturday’s volleyball state final at Wright State University’s Nutter Center.

In the process, Paige Jones — who broke the state tournament record with 47 kills in a single match on Thursday, also rewrote the state record book with the most kills in a minimum two matches played with 72 kills, shattering the previous record of 59.

Jones finished with 25 kills to go along with six digs. Rachel Kremer followed with seven kills and Abbi Thieman collected 20 assists.

Nerves were in issue in both last week’s regional final and Thursday’s state semifinal when the Cardinals opened the first set of each match with a loss, but Saturday was a different story as the Cardinals jumped out to a 6-1 lead with three kills by Julia Goettemoeller.

New Bremen eventually took a 19-9 lead and finished the set with a 6-0 run to set the tone early in the match.

With just a slim one-point lead in set No. 2, the Cardinals finished off the Knights with a 7-1 advantage to take a commanding 2-0 set lead with a kill by Jones, block by Macy Puthoff and Goettemoeller and a service ace by Thieman.

Set three was tied at 8-8, but a 3-0 run by New Bremen was enough to pull away from St. Thomas Aquinas as the Cardinals led by as much as seven points, 22-15 and finished off the Knights with a block by Claire Pape and Kremer.

