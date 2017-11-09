Cardinals Advance To State Finals As Jones Breaks State Record

There is a reason why she is the best and is heading to a Division I college.

Paige Jones broke the state record for kills in match with 47 to lead the New Bremen Cardinals to their first state final after defeating Buckeye Centralin four sets, 22-25, 25-16, 25-23, 25-18 during Thursday's Division IV state semifinal at the Nutter Center of Wright State University.

The Cardinals (27-1) will play the winner of St. Thomas Aquinas vs. Fairfield Christain on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Jones was hot all night, even when her team was not in the opening set.

Jones racked up all of the team's 14 kills in the first set as New Bremen trailed by as much as 15-3, but came back to pull within three, 25-22.

The Cardinals opend the second set with an 11-6 lead and outscored the Buckeyes 14-10 the rest of the way.

Set three was close the entire way as a Macy Puthoff ace gave New Bremen a 24-22 lead and Jones ended the set with another kill to go up 2-1 in the match.

New Bremen led the entrie way in the final set as Jones broke the school record for kills during a four-set match and then brooke the state record overall.

The senior's 47th kill ended the match to send New Bremen to the finals.

Check back later for a more detailed story of Thursday's match and be sure to check out Friday print edition of The Evening Leader for the full story.