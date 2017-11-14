From Cardinal to Wolverine, Jones Signs With Michigan

Paige Jones is going to one of the best universities and that university is getting one of the best players in the state of Ohio.

Already in the works years ago, the best player in New Bremen volleyball history made it official on Monday by signing her national letter of intent to continue her volleyball career at the University of Michigan.

“Most definitely academics,” Jones said after Saturday’s state final against St. Thomas Aquinas as to why she picked Michigan. “Also, Big Ten volleyball, it is one best volleyball conferences in the United States so being able to compete at that level has always been my dream.



“After that, I thought, ‘hey, I won’t be able to play volleyball forever,’ so I wanted to go to the best school that gave me the best job opportunity.”



A three-time All-Ohio selection, Jones finishes her high school career with 353 sets played, 2,046 kills, .380 hitting percentage, 177 total blocks, 1,064 digs and 322 aces.

The senior owns the state tournament record with the most kills in a match with 47 and the most kills in a minimum two state tournament matches played with 72. She also broke the state record of most kills in a match with 53 in a 3-1 in over Fort Loramie on Aug. 27, 2016 during her junior season.

Jones is a two-time All-Midwest Athletic Conference Player of the Year as well as a First-Team All-MAC selection in 2015 and a second-team honoree in her freshman season in 2014.



She is also a two-time All-District 8 Player of the Year and grabbed first-team recognition during her sophomore season and was named Honorable Mention as a freshman.

She finishes a remarkable career with a memorable senior season where she recorded 656 kills, .409 hitting percentage, 42 blocks, 274 kills and 110 aces on her way to helping New Bremen capture its first state title in school history and bring a championship home to a supporting community.

The Wolverines’ program has made it to the NCAA tournament eight straight seasons from 2006-2013 and before that from 1997-2004 and 17 times overall. They also made a Final Four appearance in 2012 and reached the regional semifinals in 2016 for the sixth regional appearance in school history.

They are 17-11 this season and 7-9 in the Big Ten.

Michigan is coached by 18-year veteran coach Mark Rosen.

She will major in sport and event management with a minor in graphic design.