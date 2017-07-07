Car-Buggy Crash Sends 6 to Hospital

At approximately 10:13 a.m. Thursday, the Shelby County Sheriff's Office received a call about an accident involving a vehicle and a horse-drawn buggy along Ohio 47 west of the Logan-Shelby County line.

Preliminary investigation revealed a vehicle operated by Nicholas Emerich, 31, of Bellefontaine, was eastbound on Ohio 47 when he failed to see a horse-drawn buggy operated by Jacob Schwartz, 49, of Maplewood, also eastbound on Ohio 47, ahead of him, ccording to a news release from Shelby County Sheriff John Lenhart. Emerich struck the rear of the buggy, and the impact forced the buggy off the right side of the road, ejecting the passengers.

The six occupants of the buggy — Schwartz, his wife Rosa, and four children ranging from one to nine years old — were all injured and were transported by area EMS personnel to Wilson Health. One child was later transferred to Dayton Children's Hospital with serious injuries.

Responding EMS units included Anna, Sidney, Perry-Port Salem and Indian Lake. Fire personnel from Port Jefferson and Maplewood fire departments also assisted.

At this time, speed alcohol or texting and driving do not appear to be factors in the crash, Lenhart noted in the release. Deputies are continuing their investigation.