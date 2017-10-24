Bulldogs Knock Out Riders In Ring's Final Game

This was not how Dave Ring wanted to go out.

The St. Marys Roughriders boys soccer coach was hoping to continue his career for at least another game, but the Elida Bulldogs gave him a rude retirement gift.

Six goals in the first half, while stymieing his offense, the Roughriders’ season ended after a 7-2 Division II district semifinal defeat and end the career of Ring, who planned to retire after the season concluded.

Fighting the wind and the rain from beginning to end, it felt like a distant memory that the Riders (14-3-2) scored the first goal of the contest on Monday night at the 36:03 mark on an Ethan Rose shot to give St. Marys an early 1-0 lead.

But as the rain poured on the Roughriders, so did the Bulldogs’ goals with three balls in the back of the net in a matter of seven minutes as the Bulldogs led St. Marys 3-1 with 24:06 left in the first half.

The Roughriders pulled the game back to within four, 6-2, in the second half when Austin Wilker scored his 10th goal of the year, before the Bulldogs added one more goal midway through the second half.

Ring ends a 21-year run as coach of the Roughriders where he led two St. Marys teams to back-to-back WBL titles in 2013 and 2014 and the program’s lone district championship in 2013. That 2013 team holds the most wins in a season in program history with 16 as well as also accounting for 15 shutouts. Ring’s record is 93-40-21 from 2011-2017, the best stretch record-wise in his career at St. Marys.

The St. Marys coach helped engineer the Roughriders’ second-best season in terms of wins in 2017 with 14 under a group full of first-year starters and came into Monday’s semifinal on a seven-game win streak andwins in nine of its final 10 games.

Nine seniors played their final game in a St. Marys uniform in Wilker, Vogel, Parker Enoch, Ethan Mielke, Austin Drummond, Sam Young, Kelsey Shannon, Michael Dietz and Luke Vondrell.