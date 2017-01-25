Barhorst Signs With Sinclair, Luthman To Eastern Michigan

Minster Wildcats senior volleyball player Carly Barhorst signed her national letter of intent to play collegiate volleyball at Sinclair Community College, while Wildcats' senior shot put and disc thrower Savanah Luthman has signed her national letter of intent to compete in track and field for Eastern Michigan University for next season on Wednesday at Minster High School.

For her senior season, Barhorst played in 79 sets, accumulating 118 kills, 68 blocks and 13 digs.

Barhorst said she was also looking at attending Otterbein and Bowling Green State University, but not for sports, just for academics.

She will be studying nutrition.

For her career, she racked up 131 kills in 97 sets played with 71 blocks.

Luthman will be attending Eastern Michigan next season.

Luthman — who also plays for the 13-1 Minster girls' basketball team — is a three-time state qualifier in shot put. She made podium for the first time in her career last summer at the Division III state track and field competition at at Jeese Owens Memorial Stadium.







She finished last season with a 38-feet, 10.50-inch throw, best for seventh in the state, but she has one more year to make it four appearances at state.







She will study marketing but said she may change down the road.