Baende, Lageman Named To All-WOSL First-Team

Two New Knoxville Rangers boys soccer players were named first-team as the Western Ohio Soccer League announced its all-league teams on Friday.

Earning First-Team All-WOSL were seniors Joseph Baende and Jonah Lageman.

Baende led the Rangers (5-9-1, 4-5-0 WOSL) with 14 goals and six assists, while Lageman tallied two goals and four assists.

Zach Davis and Chris Covert were both named to the league’s Honorable Mention team.

Davis racked up three goals and three assists, while Covert finished second on the team with 10 goals to go along with his four assists on the season.

Botkins on the league championship this season with a 7-1-1 record as Trojans’ coach Kevin Lynch was named Coach of the Year.

Lehman Catholic’s Jake Emrick was the league’s Player of the Year.

The four wins that the Rangers got in WOSL play are the most in a season for New Knoxville. The five wins on the season is the most victories for a Rangers soccer team since 2012.

New Knoxville will open the Division III boys soccer postseason by hosting Fort Jennings at 5 p.m. on Tuesday. The last sectional victory came in 2013.

The WOSL also announced the withdrawals of two teams effective at the conclusion of the season in Allen East and Lincolnview.