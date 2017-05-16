Austin Cook Rolls With Rio Grande

A three-sport athlete with much success, there was only one sport for Austin Cook.

Bowling.

A three-time state bowling qualifier and now a Division II state bowling champion, it was a no-brainer for the senior to want to continue his successful run in bowling at the next level.

And continue that success he did, as Cook signed his national letter of intent to attend the University of Rio Grande next season and join their inaugural bowling season on Tuesday.

Rio Grande, Ohio — the home of the Bob Evans restaurant chain — is also the place Cook hopes to start a new legacy with a new program under the direction of Phil Karl.

Cook was a part of a team that brought St. Marys athletics a state championship for the first time since 2011 after the Roughriders bowling team defeated Hillsboro in a championship match in the Division II state tournament at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl in March where he finished with an individual series of 618 with games of 215, 199 and 204.

Cook led the Division II state champion Roughriders boys team with a first-team selection in the All-West Ohio High School Bowling Conference team and second in the conference with an average of 212.5. Cook was also named the Bowler of the Year in the WBL as he was atop the league in average with a 228.3 and garnered 409.31 points for POY honors.

