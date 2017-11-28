Auglaize, Shelby Sheriff's Offices Pursue Driver

Auglaize County Sheriff's deputies were in a pursuit through Auglaize and Shelby counties on Monday afternoon.

At approximately 3:35 p.m. Monday, a deputy on routine patrol noticed a vehicle stopped in the middle of Ashland Avenue in the city of Wapakoneta and observed subjects running around outside the vehicle, Sheriff Al Solomon noted in news release. The deputy attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle and the vehicle sped away going west. After a short pursuit, the vehicle stopped and two of the three occupants got out and were taken into custody. The driver began to exit the vehicle but then re-entered the vehicle and sped away.

The pursuit then continued into Shelby County reaching speeds more than 100 mph. Because of the reckless driving of the suspect, the speed, running stops signs at dangerous intersections and early in the pursuit driving east in the west bound lane of U.S.33, the pursuit was terminated by Auglaize County. The vehicle was followed and not pursued by Auglaize and Shelby County deputies. While following the vehicle at normal speeds and a safe distance, the vehicle continued to drive at high speeds and reckless to the point of Shelby County and Sidney getting reports of the reckless driving. The vehicle continued into the city of Sidney where the vehicle crashed, and the third subject was taken into custody by Shelby County deputies and Sidney police officers. The vehicle was not being pursued at the time it crashed.

The driver of the vehicle was injured in the crash and taken to Wilson Hospital in Sidney. After treatment, he was taken to the Auglaize County Jail for an outstanding warrant out of Auglaize County and for fleeing and eluding. The driver, identified as Scott McDonley, 33, from Celina, remained incarcerated Tuesday morning.

The other two occupants of the vehicle were identified as Kaylea Beougher, 32, of Celina, and Jeramy Hanjora, 41, of St. Marys. Beougher was arrested for obstructing official business and Hanjora for a probation violation from Van Wert County. Hanjora was transported to the Van Wert County Jail, and Beougher remains in the Auglaize County jail.

The incident remains under investigation, and additional charges are pending.

Solomon commended the deputies from both counties and the Sidney Police Department for terminating the pursuit when it became too dangerous and the apprehension of the suspects in a safe manner.