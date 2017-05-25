Athletes Qualify For State

The Minster Wildcats track and field team led the way in day one of the Division III regional track meet at Troy High School on Wednesday.

The Wildcats girls 4x800-meter relay team and two fielders advanced to state competition next week in their respected events.

Beginning with the Wildcats' foursome of Cassie Francis, Kaitlynn Albers, Emma Watcke and Madeline Magoto, Minster's 4x800 team won the event with their time of 9:32.20, 13 seconds ahead of the next team in Miami East.

In field events, Minster's Tony Winner is going to Columbus next week after finishing with a fourth-place throw of 139-11 in the boys discus event. Botkins' Josh Miller was the champion of the event with the top toss of 156-03.

Jordyn Heitbrink will end her high school career in Columbus with a qualifying jump of 5-05.00, beating her seeding jump of 5-02.00 for second place. Ottoville's Brooke Mangas continued her tear in the high jump event with a record-tying 5-07.00.

Also qualifying for state competition next week is New Bremen's Maddy Moeller, who finished fourth place in the girls shot put event with a throw of 38-05.25, beating out three-time state qualifier Savanah Luthman, who took fifth place with a distance of 37-04.25. The top four distances advance.

A number of athletes advanced to day two of the Division III regional track and field meet in Troy after posting qualifying times in day one on Wednesday.

In the boys events, Minster's Zach Heuker advanced to day two in both the 110- and the 300-meter hurdle events. The junior finished in fourth place with a time of 16.16 in the 110-meter version and seventh place in the 300-meter event with a time of 42.79.

The top two times in each heat plus the next four best times advance to competition on Friday in track events.

In field events, New Bremen's Macy Puthoff advanced to day two with an eighth-place time of 13.34 in the 100-meter dash and her teammate, Julia Goettemoeller, also advanced to day two in the girls 300-meter hurdles with sixth-place time of 47.76.

In relay events, Minster's foursome of Paige Thobe, Courtney Prenger, Jessica Falk and Jordyn Heitbrink finished in third place with a qualifying time of 1:47.22 in the 4x200-meter relay event. The Wildcats' 4x100 team of Thobe, Leah Brandewie, Falk and Heitbrink advanced with a seventh-place time of 51.85.

Minster's 4x400-meter relay team of Cassie Francis, Prenger, Lillian Hirschfeld and Madeline Magoto advanced with a runners-up time of 4:02.54. New Bremen's foursome of Puthoff, Goettemoeller, Jane Homan and Paige Jones advanced with a sixth-place time of 4:10.77.