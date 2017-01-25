Assault Arrest Leads To Drug Seizure

According to a news release from the Auglaize County Sheriff's Office, at approximately 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to New Hampshire on a call from a 33-year-old female who was reported being assaulted. Deputies responded to 76 W. Market St. in New Hampshire and began investigating. During the investigation, a marijuana grow operation was discovered. Marijuana plants, growing materials, cash and some firearms were located inside the residence.

Sean E. Laderer, 44, was taken into custody on charges of assault and abduction and remains in the Auglaize County Corrections Center awaiting court.

"Routine calls always have the potential to escalate into something else," Solomon said. "In this case, the deputies who initially responded observed things that took this a step further that resulted in a drug case. This is what they are trained to do and do it very well.”

The investigation is continuing by deputies, detectives and members of the Auglaize/Mercer Grand Lake Drug Task Force.

The investigation is ongoing and formal charges are still pending.