Angstmann, Relay Team Qualify For Regional Finals

Six months ago, St. Marys athletics stepped foot on Piqua Alexander Stadium.

Thirty degrees warmer but still precipitating - raining intead of snowing like in November - the Roughriders returned to Piqua, this time to compete in the Division II regional track and field meet on Thursday where athletes in two events still have a chance to qualify for state.

Senior Ally Angstmann and the Roughriders boys 4x100-meter relay team of Sean Perry, Demarcus Fountain, Austin Smith and Eric Spicer qualified for the regional finals on Saturday with their top-six finishes on Thursday.

Angstmann finished fifth overall and third in her heat with a time of 16.02 to move onto the finals on Saturday in the girls 100-meter hurdles.

St. Marys’ foursome almost did not advance, but a late surge by Fountain in the final leg of the second heat gave the Roughriders a time of 45.17, the fourth-best time in their heat and sixth best overall to beat Bryan by .06 seconds.

In the lone final event for a St. Marys athlete, Smith finished in seventh place in the boys pole vault competition with a vault of 12-06.00, well below his seeded mark of 13-09.00, but only four inches from qualifying for state.

St. Marys still have finals events in day two on Saturday with Kelly Wilker competing in the two-mile run, an event she advanced to state in last season, and field events from Seth Vorhees in high jump and Brookyln Price in pole vault.