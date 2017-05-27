Angstmann Hurdles To State

Volleyball may be her main sport, but it’s track where she made school history.

Senior Ally Angstmann will be leaping over hurdles at Jesse Owens Stadium next week after qualifying with a third-place finish at the Division II regional track and field meet in Piqua on Saturday.

Angstmann finished with a time of 15.92 as she will be the lone Roughrider to represent St. Marys at next week’s state track and field meet.

“I don’t think it will sink in that I am going to state until next week when I am on the van ride there,” she said. “I was super, super nervous. Finishing in fifth in the prelims, I honestly didn’t know if I was going to qualify.”

The senior has been on a tear since the Western Buckeye League track and field tournament two weeks ago where she finished fourth with a time of 16.08. She then finished as a runner-up in the Division II district meet last week with a regional qualifying time of 15.90, shaving .25 seconds off her district time from last season (16.15).

In day one of the regional competition on a drizzled day on Thursday, Angstmann finished with the third-best time in her prelim, fifth overall, with a time of 16.02 to qualify for finals on Saturday where she beat her prelim mark by .10 seconds.

“I just wanted to go out there and run my race and whatever happened was meant to be,” she said. “I think having Erica Aller has our coach has been amazing. She knows what she is talking about and she has always been there to work with me.

Angstmann – who holds the school record in the 100-meter hurdles – is the first St. Marys girls athlete to compete at state in the hurdles event since at least the 2001 season. The OHSAA does not have a list of participates past 2001. Since 1990, no Roughriders girls hurdlers finished in the final of the 100- or the 300-meter hurdles event at the state level, according to OHSAA records.

“I pretty much had my sights on the WBLs. Honestly; state was not even in my head. I didn’t think state was an option for me,” Angstmann said.

Now, state is not only just an option, it’s a history-making one at that for Angstmann.