6 Riders Named To All-Ohio Team

Six St. Marys Roughriders players were named to the Division IV Ohio Prep Sports Writers Association’s All-Ohio football teams, which was announced Monday evening.

Earning First-Team honors was tackle Garrett Lauth and defense tackle Reed Aller.

Being honored as a third-team all-state selection was running back Sean Perry and outside linebacker/edge rusher Jackson Harris and being named to the All-Ohio Honorable Mention was kicker Gabe Vandever and middle linebacker/defensive tackle Austin Giesige.

Lauth — who also earned First-Team selections in the Western Buckeye League and the Northwest District — was a part of an offensive line for St. Marys that helped pave the way for an offense that averaged 37.5 points per game and a WBL-best 323.9 rushing yards per contest.

Also earning Lineman of the Year in both WBL and the Northwest District, Aller finished his senior year with 55 tackles on the season and was the anchor on a unit that limited offenses to 116.8 rushing yards per game, which was the best clip in the league.

As a running back, Perry ran with a team-high 1,210 rushing yards on 172 carries and nine touchdowns.



The junior back also led the Roughriders with 74 total points, 54 of them from rushing TDs.

In his second year as a starter, the linebacker/edge rusher Harris led the team with 137 tackles and one interception that he took back for a pick-six against Elida.

Three-year starter Giesige began the season as the team’s middle linebacker, but excelled as a defensive tackle less than one year removed from a torn ACL with 77 tackles and one fumble recovery on the season.



Vandever ended the regular season 5-of-7 in field goals — 5-of-8 overall on the season — and a perfect 46-of-46 in PATs — including playoffs, he was 53-of-54 for PATs — finishing second on the team with 67 total points.

Aside from making the All-Ohio team in Division IV play, three players are in the player poll for the Ohio High School Football Coaches Association’s North-South All-Star Game in Harris, Aller and Lauth for Divisions IV-VII. Those rosters will be announced early next year.