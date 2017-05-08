5 Arrested on Drug Charges in Wapak

A two-month investigation led to the arrest of five people in Wapakoneta on Friday.

Auglaize County Sheriff Al Solomon noted the people arrested as a result of the investigation by the Auglaize/Mercer Grand Lake Drug Task Force included: Kimberly D. Thomas, 55, of Wapakoneta, on four counts of selling dangerous drugs and one count of trafficking in dangerous drugs; Wesley A Wooddell, 48, of Wapakoneta, on one count of selling dangerous drugs; Eric S. George, 38, of Wapakoneta, on one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs and one count of trafficking in drugs; Julie L. Altenburger, 31, of Wapakoneta, on three counts of trafficking in drugs; and Billie Jo Houston, 35, of Celina, who was served the warrant in the Mercer County Jail where she is currently held, on two counts of trafficking in drugs. These cases all involved pharmaceutical drugs and or marijuana, according to the news release from the sheriff's office.

"Some people feel if they are buying pills and only using marijuana, it is safer," Solomon said in the release. "It is not. It is illegal, and it is dangerous as is any drug. And you will get arrested."

The Auglaize/Mercer Grand Lake Drug Task Force was assisted by the Wapakoneta Police Department and by deputies from the Auglaize County Sheriff's Office.