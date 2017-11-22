5 Arrested on Drug Charges

Five people were arrested on drug charges earlier this week, Auglaize County Sheriff Al Solomon noted in a news release circulated on Wednesday.

The arrests are the result of an ongoing investigation by the Auglaize / Mercer County Grand Lake Drug Task Force, and the investigation continues and more arrests are expected, Solomon noted.

The arrests were made on two different days, and four of the five were arrested Monday. Those arrested remained in the Auglaize County Jail as of Wednesday morning.

Benjamin R. Hoge, 37, of Wapakoneta was arrested on one count trafficking in drugs and one count possession of drugs, suspected methamphetamine.

Danelle D. Hines, 26, of St. Marys, was arrested on two counts trafficking in drugs, suspected methamphetamine.

Cherity A. Shaffer, 37, of Wapakoneta, was arrested on six counts trafficking in drugs, suspected methamphetamine, two counts possession of drugs, suspected methamphetamine/cocaine, and one count engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.

Delores E. Levi, 35, of Wapakoneta, was arrested on one count trafficking in drugs, suspected methamphetamine.

Austin J. Mullins, 27, of St. Marys, was arrested on one count trafficking in drugs suspected methamphetamine.

“With the heroin epidemic and other drugs continuing to be a major problem we have to stay on top of this," Solomon said in the release. "Auglaize County, cities and villages in this county are spending a lot of time, money and resources trying to stay ahead of this problem, we can’t do it alone and urge the public to help us with information. Anyone can call the Drug Task Force with information and remain anonymous. The Task Force number is 419-739-2966.”

Other agencies assisting with the arrest were the Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office, the Auglaize County Prosecutor's Office, the Wapakoneta Police Department, the St. Marys Police Department and the Celina Police Department.