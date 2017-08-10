4th Fatal Crash in Mercer County

Mercer County Sheriff, Jeff Grey reports that his office is investigating a traffic fatality that occurred Thursday near Fort Recovery.

The Mercer County Sheriff's Office received the initial 911 call at 7:47 a.m. of an injury crash at the intersection of the Ohio – Indiana State Line Road and Lowry Road.

Deputies were advised a short time later by medical personnel, that this was a fatal crash. Deputies arrived and called for assistance from the Traffic Crash Reconstruction Team of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation revealed that Kylee Renee Wells, 24, of Union City, Ind., was northbound on the Ohio Indiana State Line Road, driving a 2013 Buick Encore. Wells failed to yield for the stop sign at Lowry Road, where she was struck by a 2007 Dodge truck being driven by Ryan D Siefring, 27, of Burkettsville. Siefring and his passenger, Leon A Post, 51, of St.Henry, were Westbound on Lowry, when the crash occurred. Wells was pronounced deceased at the scene by a member of the Jay County Indiana Coroner’s Office. Siefring and Post were transported to Mercer Health.

Deputies of the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office were assisted at the scene by members of the Jay County Indiana Sheriff’s Office, Jay County EMS, Mercer County EMS, Fort Recovery Fire, Salamonie Indiana Fire, Jay County Coroner’s Office and Mercer County Emergency Response Volunteers (MCERV).

Grey stated that this is the fourth fatal traffic crash that has occurred this year in Mercer County.