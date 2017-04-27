20 Under 20 Winners

Pick up a copy of Thursday's edition of The Evening Leader to read about the Roughriders who received awards at the Twenty Under Twenty banquet. Below is the entire list of recipients.

DARKE COUNTY:

Joseph Bowman: Upper Valley CTC, Versailles Exempted Village Schools

Education Partner: Allen Wuebker

Business Partners: Nidec Minster Corp., Steve Couse

Dillon Reck: Upper Valley CTC, Bradford Exempted Village Schools

Education Partner: Brent Snell

Business Partners: Nidec Minster Corp., David Jaros

Ashlyn Menger and Hope Pike: Greenville High School & CTC

Education Partner: Emily Powers

Business Partner: Village Green, Stephanie Hardwick

Shelbi Miller: Greenville High School & CTC

Education Partner: Jim Anderson

Business Partner: Schultz Motors, Ron Fair

Josh Smith: Greenville High School & CTC

Education Partners: Adam Eberwein and Karla Holzapfel

Business Partner: Midmark Corporation, Bethany Menke and John Roderer

Terin Ellis: Greenville CTC, Edison Community College

Education Partner: Dara Buchy

Business Partner: Ramco Electric Motors, Jase Barhorst

AUGLAIZE/MERCER COUNTY:

Keegan Liette: St. Marys Memorial High School

Josh Stachler: St. Henry High School

Adam Wicker: St. Marys Memorial High School

Education Partner: Rob Menker, Tri Star

Business Partner: Crown Equipment Corporation, Bret Bodine, David Lauth and Cody Brown

Caleb Backs: Ft. Recovery Schools

Education Partners: Amy Kaiser and Marcus Overman

Business Partner: JR Manufacturing, Jeremy Knapke

Dylan Gilbert: Celina High School

Education Partner: Lynne Ray, Tri Star

Business Partner: Mercer Health, Renee Hartings

Heather Brackman: Celina High School

Education Partner: Lisa Sheppard, Tri Star

Business Partner: C.A.L.L. Food Pantry, Tim Clutter

Cole Ketchum: Vantage Career Center, Parkway High School

Education Partner: Larry Ray, Vantage

Business Partner: Nidec Minster Corp., James Johnson

Cody Mihm: St. Marys Memorial High School

Education Partner: Jim Dorsten, Tri Star

Business Partner: Nidec Minster Corp., Kevin Lees

Cody Vorhees: St. Marys Memorial High School

Education Partner: Rob Menker, Tri Star

Business Partner: Nidec Minster Corp., James Johnson

Kaylee Weadock: Celina High School

Education Partner: Don Berry, Tri Star

Business Partner: Shoe Show, Alissa Simpson

Emily Simmons: Mercer County Alternative High School

Education Partner: Aaron Rose

Business Partner: Taco Bell, Amber Vogel

Junior Mejia: Celina High School

Education Partner: Don Berry, Tri Star

Business Partner: Ferguson, Emily Mescher

Regina Dues: Coldwater High School

Education Partner: Natalie Kanney

Business Partner: Vineyard at Evergreen Farm, Chris Dues