20 Under 20 Winners
Pick up a copy of Thursday's edition of The Evening Leader to read about the Roughriders who received awards at the Twenty Under Twenty banquet. Below is the entire list of recipients.
DARKE COUNTY:
Joseph Bowman: Upper Valley CTC, Versailles Exempted Village Schools
Education Partner: Allen Wuebker
Business Partners: Nidec Minster Corp., Steve Couse
Dillon Reck: Upper Valley CTC, Bradford Exempted Village Schools
Education Partner: Brent Snell
Business Partners: Nidec Minster Corp., David Jaros
Ashlyn Menger and Hope Pike: Greenville High School & CTC
Education Partner: Emily Powers
Business Partner: Village Green, Stephanie Hardwick
Shelbi Miller: Greenville High School & CTC
Education Partner: Jim Anderson
Business Partner: Schultz Motors, Ron Fair
Josh Smith: Greenville High School & CTC
Education Partners: Adam Eberwein and Karla Holzapfel
Business Partner: Midmark Corporation, Bethany Menke and John Roderer
Terin Ellis: Greenville CTC, Edison Community College
Education Partner: Dara Buchy
Business Partner: Ramco Electric Motors, Jase Barhorst
AUGLAIZE/MERCER COUNTY:
Keegan Liette: St. Marys Memorial High School
Josh Stachler: St. Henry High School
Adam Wicker: St. Marys Memorial High School
Education Partner: Rob Menker, Tri Star
Business Partner: Crown Equipment Corporation, Bret Bodine, David Lauth and Cody Brown
Caleb Backs: Ft. Recovery Schools
Education Partners: Amy Kaiser and Marcus Overman
Business Partner: JR Manufacturing, Jeremy Knapke
Dylan Gilbert: Celina High School
Education Partner: Lynne Ray, Tri Star
Business Partner: Mercer Health, Renee Hartings
Heather Brackman: Celina High School
Education Partner: Lisa Sheppard, Tri Star
Business Partner: C.A.L.L. Food Pantry, Tim Clutter
Cole Ketchum: Vantage Career Center, Parkway High School
Education Partner: Larry Ray, Vantage
Business Partner: Nidec Minster Corp., James Johnson
Cody Mihm: St. Marys Memorial High School
Education Partner: Jim Dorsten, Tri Star
Business Partner: Nidec Minster Corp., Kevin Lees
Cody Vorhees: St. Marys Memorial High School
Education Partner: Rob Menker, Tri Star
Business Partner: Nidec Minster Corp., James Johnson
Kaylee Weadock: Celina High School
Education Partner: Don Berry, Tri Star
Business Partner: Shoe Show, Alissa Simpson
Emily Simmons: Mercer County Alternative High School
Education Partner: Aaron Rose
Business Partner: Taco Bell, Amber Vogel
Junior Mejia: Celina High School
Education Partner: Don Berry, Tri Star
Business Partner: Ferguson, Emily Mescher
Regina Dues: Coldwater High School
Education Partner: Natalie Kanney
Business Partner: Vineyard at Evergreen Farm, Chris Dues
