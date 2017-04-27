20 Under 20 Winners

Thursday, April 27, 2017
ST. MARYS, OH

DARKE COUNTY:

Joseph Bowman: Upper Valley CTC, Versailles Exempted Village Schools
Education Partner: Allen Wuebker
Business Partners: Nidec Minster Corp., Steve Couse

Dillon Reck: Upper Valley CTC, Bradford Exempted Village Schools
Education Partner: Brent Snell
Business Partners: Nidec Minster Corp., David Jaros

Ashlyn Menger and Hope Pike: Greenville High School & CTC
Education Partner: Emily Powers
Business Partner: Village Green, Stephanie Hardwick

Shelbi Miller: Greenville High School & CTC
Education Partner: Jim Anderson
Business Partner: Schultz Motors, Ron Fair

Josh Smith: Greenville High School & CTC
Education Partners: Adam Eberwein and Karla Holzapfel
Business Partner: Midmark Corporation, Bethany Menke and John Roderer

Terin Ellis: Greenville CTC, Edison Community College
Education Partner: Dara Buchy
Business Partner: Ramco Electric Motors, Jase Barhorst

AUGLAIZE/MERCER COUNTY:

Keegan Liette: St. Marys Memorial High School
Josh Stachler: St. Henry High School
Adam Wicker: St. Marys Memorial High School
Education Partner: Rob Menker, Tri Star
Business Partner: Crown Equipment Corporation, Bret Bodine, David Lauth and Cody Brown

Caleb Backs: Ft. Recovery Schools
Education Partners: Amy Kaiser and Marcus Overman
Business Partner: JR Manufacturing, Jeremy Knapke

Dylan Gilbert: Celina High School
Education Partner: Lynne Ray, Tri Star
Business Partner: Mercer Health, Renee Hartings

Heather Brackman: Celina High School
Education Partner: Lisa Sheppard, Tri Star
Business Partner: C.A.L.L. Food Pantry, Tim Clutter

Cole Ketchum: Vantage Career Center, Parkway High School
Education Partner: Larry Ray, Vantage
Business Partner: Nidec Minster Corp., James Johnson

Cody Mihm: St. Marys Memorial High School
Education Partner: Jim Dorsten, Tri Star
Business Partner: Nidec Minster Corp., Kevin Lees

Cody Vorhees: St. Marys Memorial High School
Education Partner: Rob Menker, Tri Star
Business Partner: Nidec Minster Corp., James Johnson

Kaylee Weadock: Celina High School
Education Partner: Don Berry, Tri Star
Business Partner: Shoe Show, Alissa Simpson

Emily Simmons: Mercer County Alternative High School
Education Partner: Aaron Rose
Business Partner: Taco Bell, Amber Vogel

Junior Mejia: Celina High School
Education Partner: Don Berry, Tri Star
Business Partner: Ferguson, Emily Mescher

Regina Dues: Coldwater High School
Education Partner: Natalie Kanney
Business Partner: Vineyard at Evergreen Farm, Chris Dues

