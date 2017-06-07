2 Arrested, Drug Paraphernalia Found Thanks to Tip

The Grand Lake Task Force arrested two people and found drug paraphernalia after they executed a search warrant at a Rockford residence on Tuesday.

According to a news release issued by Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey reports, his deputies and officers of the Celina Police Department working as the Grand Lake Task Force and a member of the Rockford Police Department served a search warrant for the residence after they received an anonymous tip at 7:05 a.m. of possible drug activity at 214 W. Walnut St. Deputies applied for and received a search warrant for the residence with the information that they had, and at 4:44 p.m., the search warrant was issued and served.

When they arrived, deputies and officers found three people hiding inside the residence, and all three people were detained and their information checked. Two people were found to have outstanding warrants, and they were taken into custody. The third person was questioned and released.

James Charles – Phillip Higgins II, 24, was one of the pepole arrested. Higgins' last known address was listed as 2405 Gannon Road, Howell, Mich. Higgins had an outstanding bench warrant out of Auglaize County for failure to appear on the original charge of possession of drug paraphernalia with a $10,000 bond.

Also arrested was Stephanie Clare Boeckman, 34, of 1730 Celina Road, Lot 15, St. Marys. Boeckman had an active felony warrant out of Mercer County for aggravated possession of drugs; there was no bond on her warrant.

Also during the search of the residence, deputies and officers found suspected methamphetamines, small amount of marijuana, syringes and other drug paraphernalia.

A copy of this investigation will be sent to the Mercer County Prosecutors Office for their review of additional charges.

Grey noted every tip received by his office will be looked into and stated some tips have instant results, while others are begin long term investigations.

"It will take all of us, law enforcement, courts and the citizens to combat our drug problem," Grey stated in the release.

Tips can be left on the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office web site.