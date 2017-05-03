1st Fatal Crash in Mercer County in 2017

Mercer County is investigating a fatal traffic crash that shut down the intersection of U.S. 33 and U.S. 127 on Tuesday.

Preliminary investigation of the crash, which happened at 1:46 p.m. Tuesday, shows a 2015 Freightliner (Straight Truck) being driven by 59-year-old Timothy A Humbert, of 5233 Millwright Place, Fort Wayne, Ind., was northbound on U.S. 127. A 2000 Pontiac Grand Prix, driven by 36-year-old April L. Hall, of 222 N. Enterprise St., Celina, was eastbound on U.S. 33. Both vehicles collided in the intersection and traveled off the northeast corner of the roadway and struck a pole before coming to rest, according to a news release from the Mercer County Sheriff's Office.

Hall was transported to Van Wert Hospital, where she was later air lifted to St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima. A passenger in Hall’s vehicle, 30-year-old Brandi M. Duke, of 4909 Nicholson Drive, Celina, was also transported to Van Wert Hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.

Humbert was transported by EMS to Joint Township District Memorial Hospital in St. Marys.

Mercer County Sheriff's Office was assisted at the scene by Rockford Fire Department, Celina Fire/ EMS, Rockford EMS, Rockford PD and MCERV (Mercer County Emergency Response Volunteers).

The accident remains under investigation.

This marks the first traffic fatality of 2017 in Mercer County.