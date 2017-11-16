10 Riders Named To All-District Team

Ten St. Marys Roughriders were named to the All-Northwest Ohio District Team in Division IV play — which was announced on Thursday — led by defensive tackle Reed Aller's selection as the district's Lineman of the Year.

The senior racked up 55 tackles on the season and was the anchor on a unit that limited offenses to 116.8 rushing yards per game, which was the best clip in the Western Buckeye League. Aller also earned the WBL's Lineman of the Year selection last week.

The Minster Wildcats were also represented in the Division VII all-district team with five selections, followed by two names for New Bremen.

Earning First-Team All-District honors in Division IV play for St. Marys were tackle Garrett Lauth, running back Sean Perry, place kicker Gabe Vandever, defensive tackle/middle linebacker Austin Giesige and outside linebacker/edge rusher Jackson Harris.

Earning second-team all-district were guard Tyler Miller, defensive end Bo Kuenning and defensive back Drew Jacobs. Center Mitchell Seewer was named Honorable Mention All-District.

Four of the five starting offensive linemen for St. Marys were named to the All-WBL team, while three made the All-District team. Those three all-district individuals helped pave the way for an offense that averaged 37.5 points per game and a WBL-best 323.9 rushing yards per contest.

As a running back, Perry wore his No. 7 jersey well, replacing last season’s WBL Back of the Year in Eric Spicer, with a team-high 1,210 rushing yards on 172 carries and nine touchdowns. The junior back also led the Roughriders with 74 total points, 54 of them from rushing TDs.

Kuenning finished the regular season with 64 tackles in his first and only season as a defensive end.

Three-year starter Giesige began the season as the team’s middle linebacker, but excelled as a defensive tackle less than one year removed from a torn ACL with 77 tackles and one fumble recovery on the season.

In his second year as a starter, the linebacker/edge rusher Jackson led the team with 137 tackles and one interception that he took back for a pick-six against Elida.

Jacobs, also a three-year stater, accumulated 60 tackles to go along with two interceptions in the regular season and four in the postseason.

Vandever ended the regular season 5-of-7 in field goals — 5-of-8 overall on the season — and a perfect 46-of-46 in PATs — including playoffs, he was 52-of-53 for PATs — finishing second on the team with 67 total points.

In Division VII play, quarterback Jared Huelsman led the way with his first-team selection, followed by defensive back Isaac Schmiesing.

Named to the Northwest District’s Second-Team were tight end Cody Frericks, linebacker August Boehnlein and defensive back Alex Lehmkuhl.

Huelsman was 116-of-215 passing for 1,805 yards, 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions. As a rusher, the senior gained 1,362 yards on the ground on 223 carries and 18 touchdowns.

Schmiesing recorded 45.5 tackles, five passes defensed, two fumble recoveries and one interception.

Boehnlein led the Wildcats with 76 tackles on defense, accompanied with 10.5 tackles for a loss, one interception, seven passes defensed, two fumble recoveries and three forced fumbles.

Lehmkuhl tallied 41 tackles while defending 10 passes and intercepting four passes — the fourth-most on the team.

As a tight end, Frericks grabbed 14 passes for 242 yards (17.3 yards per reception) and three touchdowns.

New Bremen was led by Avery Powers — 11 touchdowns to go along with 769 rushing yards on 128 carries as a rusher and 30 receptions for 370 yards and six scores as a receiver — and Brandon Heitkamp — 54 tackles, five sacks and 20.5 tackles for a loss.